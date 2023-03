LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An oil spill in north Laredo is causing some slight traffic issues for drivers in the area.

The Laredo Police Department said the oil spill happened on Del Mar and Springfield.

Crews are currently in the process of cleaning it up.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

