The South Texas Aging And Disability Resource Center holds Spring into Health Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many elderly residents and local organizations took part in the Spring into Wellness health fair Friday morning.

The South Texas Aging & Disability Resource Center organized the event to bring awareness to the different types of services that are available to disabled and elderly residents.

Some of the agencies that took part in the health fair are the Laredo Health Department, Gateway Community Health Center and the Ruthe B Cowl center just to name a few.

According to Michelle Barrah, the program supervisor for the center, some of the residents are unaware of the organizations that are available in Laredo.

“They come in not knowing all the services that all the assistance is provided in Laredo, they usually have to go out of town and stuff, most of them don’t even know these agencies exist,” said Barrah.

Barrah goes on to say that the South Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center helps connect residents to the proper agency that would best assist them.

For more information on the services, they provide you can call (956) 722-3995 or click here.

