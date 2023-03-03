Two arrested in connection to deadly dog attack in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) - Police have made a second arrest in connection to a brutal dog attack in San Antonio Friday afternoon that killed an 81-year-old elderly man and wounded several others.

Abilene Schnieder, 31 faces a felony charge of ‘attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly person.’

Schnieder’s husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, was arrested on the same charges.

Police say Schnieder and her husband held joint ownership of the three dogs involved.

Authorities say the incident happened after an elderly couple arrived at a friend’s house.

When they got out of their vehicle, they were attacked by two dogs that had escaped their yard nearby.

The animals were euthanized over the weekend.

