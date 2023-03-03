Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Two arrested in connection to deadly dog attack in San Antonio

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) - Police have made a second arrest in connection to a brutal dog attack in San Antonio Friday afternoon that killed an 81-year-old elderly man and wounded several others.

Abilene Schnieder, 31 faces a felony charge of ‘attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly person.’

Schnieder’s husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, was arrested on the same charges.

Police say Schnieder and her husband held joint ownership of the three dogs involved.

Authorities say the incident happened after an elderly couple arrived at a friend’s house.

When they got out of their vehicle, they were attacked by two dogs that had escaped their yard nearby.

The animals were euthanized over the weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Laredo Police investigation
Update: Laredo Police assist FBI with court-authorized law enforcement activity
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls from bungee trampoline at mall
Roy Martinez, 37
Driver arrested after crashing into ambulance in north Laredo
Adauto Del Real Lopez, 46.
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for theft

Latest News

Border Patrol agent Juan Lara
Border Patrol beacons helping migrants during life or death situation
Two arrested in connection to deadly dog attack in San Antonio
Two arrested in connection to deadly dog attack in San Antonio
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Big Sudden Wind Tonight, Sunny & Dry Friday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast