Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a threat is found written inside the girl’s restroom at a Laredo middle school.

United I.S.D. Police confirm administrative action is being taken against a Washington Middle School Student who allegedly wrote a message inside the restroom threatening to kill people on March 3.

According to UISD Police, the campus officer was notified about the message, soon after school officials watched surveillance video to narrow down which student entered the restroom.

The student was identified by UISD PD and her handwriting was compared to the message in the restroom.

Sylvia Abrego, the UISD Police Department’s Public Information officer said, the officer and a supervisor went to the student’s house to do a threat assessment.

“That is a voluntary knock and talk. We approach the student and parents to notify them what happen on the campus and verify if there are any weapons in reach of the child,” said Abrego. “They did find the parents in possession of weapon legally, but they were locked up in the safe. They were nowhere near the child, or the child had no access to the gun safe.”

According to UISD, no charges have been made since the message did not directly name a person.

The incident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Laredo Police investigation
Update: Laredo Police assist FBI with court-authorized law enforcement activity
Roy Martinez, 37
Driver arrested after crashing into ambulance in north Laredo
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls from bungee trampoline at mall
Adauto Del Real Lopez, 46.
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for theft

Latest News

Zapata County Fire Station receive two million dollar makeover
The South Texas Aging And Disability Resource Center holds Spring into Health Fair
The South Texas Aging And Disability Resource Center holds Spring into Health Fair
Laredo College Theater students to take the stage for two operas
Laredo College Theater students to take the stage for two operas
Medline and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive
Medline and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive
Zapata County Fire Station receive two million dollar makeover
Zapata County Fire Station receive two million dollar makeover