UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a threat is found written inside the girl’s restroom at a Laredo middle school.

United I.S.D. Police confirm administrative action is being taken against a Washington Middle School Student who allegedly wrote a message inside the restroom threatening to kill people on March 3.

According to UISD Police, the campus officer was notified about the message, soon after school officials watched surveillance video to narrow down which student entered the restroom.

The student was identified by UISD PD and her handwriting was compared to the message in the restroom.

Sylvia Abrego, the UISD Police Department’s Public Information officer said, the officer and a supervisor went to the student’s house to do a threat assessment.

“That is a voluntary knock and talk. We approach the student and parents to notify them what happen on the campus and verify if there are any weapons in reach of the child,” said Abrego. “They did find the parents in possession of weapon legally, but they were locked up in the safe. They were nowhere near the child, or the child had no access to the gun safe.”

According to UISD, no charges have been made since the message did not directly name a person.

The incident remains under investigation.

