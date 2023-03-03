Vietnam Veteran Plaza groundbreaking ceremony

Shop Local
By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A project years in the making is coming to life to honor the brave men and women who fought for our country during the Vietnam War.

Next to the Joe Guerra Public Library will be the trail and plaza honoring Vietnam heroes. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project happened on Thursday, March 2. Dozens of Vietnam War veterans were present to share in the recognition.

While many of our heroes are now being honored for their service, others remember the icy reception they got returning home. Juan Castana, a Vietnam War veteran, said “I’m glad that they are doing a recognition for us. The sad part is that when we came from Vietnam, it was not a popular war, but we were not welcomed like all other veterans who came from other wars.”

For any local families who had a loved one who was killed in combat in Vietnam and wants their loved one to be honored at the park, they can call 956-744-0019.

The first phase of the project should be completed in 60 days.

