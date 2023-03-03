Zapata County Fire Station receive two million dollar makeover

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Fire Station was established 40 years ago, now it serves 15,000 people.

In order to keep up with the growing community, the fire station is set to receive a makeover.

From new beds, to additional showers and even more security, the Zapata County Fire Station will get a complete upgrade which is expected to start in late 2023.

The project which costs roughly two million dollars was paid by federal grants and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell said the new building will guarantee a better quality of life for their fire fighters and of course the Zapata community.

Judge Rathmell said the station will not only be closer to Zapata but also other communities around the county.

“I think it is considered ideal that we are not on the main 83 corridor, but we are a couple of blocks off on Highway 16, FM-496 so the access is really good,” said Judge Rathmell. “We did take action today to bring in some engineering and then hire an administrator to help us pick the exact location where we want to build it, but more than likely it will be within that area the current fire station.”

The Zapata Fire Department officials say the station has received several upgrades throughout the years but not like the one they are currently working on.

The county is still searching for contractors and architects.

The new building is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

Once the new station is built, according to Judge Rathmell, the old station will be demolished.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.