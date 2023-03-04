Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A teen is flown to a hospital in San Antonio and a man in his 30s is rushed to a Laredo hospital after a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 83.

The accident happened on Friday at around 11:40 p.m. when Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were called out to a four vehicle crash on Highway 83 and Piedra China.

A witness stated that a black Volkswagen Atlas SUV was driving south on the northbound lanes when it crashed head on with another vehicle and ultimately involved four vehicles.

Laredo Police say a witness stated that the driver of the Volkswagen was driving the wrong way since North Louisiana Ave.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as a 16-year-old man. He was taken to LMC and was later flown to San Antonio due to the severity of his injuries.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 37 year-old man had to be extricated from vehicle treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

The LPD Crimes Against Persons Investigators and the LPD Crash Team are handling the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
UISD confirms threat found written inside middle school bathroom
UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom
Laredo Police investigation
Update: Laredo Police assist FBI with court-authorized law enforcement activity
Roy Martinez, 37
Driver arrested after crashing into ambulance in north Laredo
Oil spill in north Laredo
Oil spill reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Accident in Encinal
Multiple vehicle accident prompts closures on northbound lane of I-35
Accident on Highway 83
Accident reported on Highway 83 and Piedra China
POP Off the Clock
POP OTC ep. 20
Medline and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive
Medline and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive