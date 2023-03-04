17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A teen is flown to a hospital in San Antonio and a man in his 30s is rushed to a Laredo hospital after a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 83.

The accident happened on Friday at around 11:40 p.m. when Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were called out to a four vehicle crash on Highway 83 and Piedra China.

A witness stated that a black Volkswagen Atlas SUV was driving south on the northbound lanes when it crashed head on with another vehicle and ultimately involved four vehicles.

Laredo Police say a witness stated that the driver of the Volkswagen was driving the wrong way since North Louisiana Ave.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as a 16-year-old man. He was taken to LMC and was later flown to San Antonio due to the severity of his injuries.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 37 year-old man had to be extricated from vehicle treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

The LPD Crimes Against Persons Investigators and the LPD Crash Team are handling the investigation.

