King Charles’ Coronation, Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber latest + SAG Awards and Bachelor episode 6 recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls get into the latest headlines and talk in depth about the spectacle surrounding King Charles’ coronation (14:34-25:41) and the latest in the Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber drama (25:41-38:35). Plus, catch their recaps of the SAG Awards (38:35-52:49) and The Bachelor episode 6 (52:49-1:07:53).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.