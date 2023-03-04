Laredo College Theater students to take the stage for two operas

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo College students are inviting the community to enjoy two comedic performances for the price of one.

The two shows students are adapting to the stage will be “Bastien and Bastianne” and “Trial by Jury”.

Both opera shows are performed on the same night and only separated by a 10-minute intermission.

Students taking opera theater workshop courses started to rehearse these shows eight weeks ago.

“We’re doing it completely live, so there’s no recorded voices it’s all real voice and it’s done with no microphone, which is kind of cool and the students are getting a chance to show off what they’ve learned and what they’re capable of doing,” said Laredo College Opera Professor Joseph Crabtree

Students are set to take the stage Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and then once more on Sunday March 5.

Tickets will be $10 at the door and all the funds raised will go toward the laredo college visual and performing arts department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.