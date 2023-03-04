Medline and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center holds blood drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As demand for blood continues to climb, many came out to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during an annual blood drive.

On Friday morning, Medline held its annual blood drive where employees, their family members and members of the community stopped by to contribute to the cause.

Last year the American Red Cross declared its first-ever blood crisis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While things are slowly starting to get back to normal, a mobile phlebotomist said there’s always a need for blood donations.

“I encourage anybody to donate, I mean, you never know what you need until you need it so everyone is going to need blood eventually so just try to pay it forward at least for now until somebody actually needs blood,” said Kevin. “So if I have to say anything to anybody out there, just lend an arm, try your best to see if you can lend an arm too and we can do this together.”

Medline says last year they acquired 40 units of blood.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it out to the event, you can follow the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center’s next event and find out how to get involved.

You can also reach them at 210-731-5590.

