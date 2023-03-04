Multiple vehicle accident prompts closures on northbound lane of I-35

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - An early morning accident on the northbound lane of I-35 is causing traffic delays for those driving outside of Laredo.

According to TxDOT, the I-35 northbound main lane is closed near mile marker 39 and Encinal due to a crash.

Video shows two vehicles damaged at the scene and first responders assessing some of the damages while traffic is at a standstill.

Officials are detouring drivers to the east frontage road at mile marker 38.

Authorities are asking drivers to expect delays.

