UISD honors late board member during special ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two months since the passing of Ricardo Molina Senior, the late UISD District One Board Member.

On Friday morning, UISD honored Molina’s legacy during a special ceremony.

Friends and family of the late board member gathered at the Ricardo Molina Middle School Gym where they looked back at Molina’s legacy and contributions to the district.

UISD Board President Ramiro Veliz III described Molina as a dedicated, responsible and a friendly person.

Veliz adds the district will continue to work on Molina’s projects that he did not get to complete before his passing.

“There was a creation of a facilitation of gang intervention people over the years, something that has been an issue he was an early proponent of that program that we identify students that were in need of an extra support on that so that got implemented a while back something that remains in place, said Veliz.

Veliz goes on to say that Molina was also very big on expanding the district.

Molina represented district one which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo and recently the Molina Middle School opened its doors to almost 700 students last August.

