Warm, More Humid Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will bring a low deck of clouds late tonight and during most of Monday morning. Drier air above will mix the clouds away around midday. The warm air above, and the availability of sunshine to heat the earth’s surface, and in turn, the lower atmosphere, will result in 90F warmth in the afternoon. Much the same pattern will prevail this week. I will be watching a cooler airmass over the Rockies and northern Great Plains that could approach our part of the nation late in the week. This would bring a shower chance.

For more headlines. click here.

