Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Biden to speak at firefighters conference

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home
UISD confirms threat found written inside middle school bathroom
UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom

Latest News

Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
Young Lardoan gets his wish of chicken and going to Disney World
Young Lardoan gets his wish of chicken and going to Disney World
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport