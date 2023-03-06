Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

City of Laredo goes to Washington

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials met with several federal agencies in Washington D.C. to discuss the needs of the Gateway City.

Councilmembers, Mayor Dr. Trevino, and administrators such as Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb spoke with federal agencies about Laredo’s infrastructure, trade and how our community is medically underserved.

The meetings began Monday morning and will go through Wednesday evening.

