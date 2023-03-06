City of Laredo goes to Washington

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials met with several federal agencies in Washington D.C. to discuss the needs of the Gateway City.

Councilmembers, Mayor Dr. Trevino, and administrators such as Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb spoke with federal agencies about Laredo’s infrastructure, trade and how our community is medically underserved.

The meetings began Monday morning and will go through Wednesday evening.

