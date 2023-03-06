City of Laredo offering lifeguard certification courses ahead of summer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With the spring season and warmer temperatures right around the corner, the City of Laredo is searching for some experienced aqua-men and aqua-women to guard the pools.

Since January, the City of Laredo Aquatic Division started offering classes for those interested in working as a lifeguard during the summer season.

For $150 dollars, experienced swimmers can become certified in lifeguard first aid and CPR for lifeguards.

According to Enrique Gomez with the City of Laredo Aquatic Division, these lifeguard positions are paramount in keeping their pool operations afloat.

“We open the pools early June, and they haven’t swam for nine months, and they just come and they see the body of water, they want to jump in the water, they don’t know if its two feet, one feet or 12 feet, so that’s why we have lifeguards there at all times to keep everybody safe,” said Gomez.

After passing the class and becoming lifeguard certified you can apply with the City of Laredo, as long as you are over the ages of 17.

Currently the city has 60 positions open for lifeguard.

For more information on the course dates and how to register you can call 956-794-1765.

