Death investigation in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death in south Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is an ongoing death investigation at the 2600 block of Lomas Del Sur.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while they assess the situation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as they become available.

