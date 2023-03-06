Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Death investigation in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death in south Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is an ongoing death investigation at the 2600 block of Lomas Del Sur.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while they assess the situation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home
UISD confirms threat found written inside middle school bathroom
UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom

Latest News

More than $300K being invested into streets of Pueblo Nuevo
More than $300K being invested into streets of Pueblo Nuevo
Death investigation in south Laredo
Death investigation in south Laredo
Married couple killed during weekend car crash in Encinal
Married couple killed during weekend car crash in Encinal
Zapata County Tax Assessor Collector reminding property owners about tax deadline
Zapata County Tax Assessor Collector reminding property owners about tax deadline