Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo

Latest News

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant in...
Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Webb County Constable Guadalupe Gomez
Guadalupe Gomez continues to serve as LISD Board of Trustee for District Two
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday