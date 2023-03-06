Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant in...
FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

A judge last May convicted Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years.

Tazewell County Chief Judge Chris Doscotch, in sentencing the 59-year-old Reinking on Friday, gave him 90 days to prepare a likely appeal before he must report to begin serving his sentence, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

During Reinking’s bench trial, prosecutors argued the rural Morton, Illinois, man knew his son, Travis Reinking, had undergone mental health treatment in 2016.

In May 2016, police and fire personnel responded to a pharmacy parking lot in Morton where Travis Reinking told officers he believed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and had hacked into his cellphone. Reports showed he was taken to a Peoria hospital for an evaluation afterward.

Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney, Kevin Sullivan, argued his client didn’t know his son had been treated for mental health issues at the hospital.

Because the younger Reinking had his firearm owner’s identification card revoked by Illinois State Police, he could not legally possess guns within the state. Travis Reinking surrendered his guns to his father, who later returned them to him before the Waffle House shooting, prosecutors said. The AR-15 assault-style rifle he used in that attack was one of the guns his father returned to him.

Travis Reinking was sentenced in February 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges. He opened fire inside the restaurant on April 22, 2018, killing Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joey Perez, 20; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo

Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Webb County Constable Guadalupe Gomez
Guadalupe Gomez continues to serve as LISD Board of Trustee for District Two
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday