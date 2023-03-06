Four U.S. Citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico, according to FBI

MEXICO. (KGNS) - Four United States Citizens are reportedly kidnapped while in Mexico.

It happened on Friday, Mar. 3 when they were said to have crossed into Matamoros from Brownsville to buy medicine but were then caught in a shootout that left at least one person from Mexico dead.

According to the FBI, the four Americans were placed in a vehicle by armed men and taken from the scene.

U.S. officials are reminding the public about the dangers of traveling into Mexico.

“We do also remind Americans about the existing travel guidance when it comes to this particular part of Mexico. The travel advisory for Tamaulipas State remains at level four: do not travel. We encourage Americans to heed that advice,” said Ned Price with the State Department.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects or the return of the victims.

