Guadalupe Gomez continues to serve as LISD Board of Trustee for District Two

Webb County Constable Guadalupe Gomez
Webb County Constable Guadalupe Gomez(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County official continues to serve as an LISD Board of Trustee for District Two.

Guadalupe Gomez was officially sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One back in November, and despite submitting his letter of resignation to LISD back in December, he still remains on the board.

Gomez said the board has the option of appointing someone or holding an election.

He believes that the board should appoint someone to avoid the fees of hosting an election.

“To be honest it’s up to the board to make that decision now, I was just hoping that this would happen sooner but I understand, the situation is on the board so whatever they decide to do I guess I would have to support but I recommend an appointment,” said Constable Gomez.

Gomez said he will continue to remain as a board member until the board makes a decision.

His term is expected to expire in November of 2024.

Some of the programs Gomez helped bring to the district are drivers education and Diesel tech.

Below is LISD’s official statement:

We gratefully commend the service of Mr. Guadalupe Gomez as an LISD Trustee. Working alongside his colleagues as well as our LISD family, Mr. Gomez’ unwavering support led our instructional and operational initiatives, catapulting our district to even greater heights. Our Laredo ISD family extends our most heartfelt thanks and best wishes for continued success in his new public service arena and expect his continued dedication to our Laredo Community. All options and protocols regarding his replacement will be further considered in the near future.

