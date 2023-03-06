Shop Local
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A search warrant is in the works for the toxicology report of the teen who is fighting for his life at a San Antonio hospital.

On Friday night, a four-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 83 and Piedra China.

According to Laredo Police, a witness reported an SUV that was driving against traffic when it crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Eventually four cars were involved in the accident.

The witness stated that the SUV was driving the wrong way from approximately north Louisiana Ave. to Piedra China.

The teenager was flown to a San Antonio hospital in serious condition.

As of Monday, the teen remains in the hospital; meanwhile, the other drivers did not sustain severe injuries.

