Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon at minors in east Laredo

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A shots fired call in the Los Altos subdivision leads to an arrest.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Mar. 5 when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an alleged shooting near the 300 block of Emiliano Road.

Sheriff’s deputies met with two young men who stated that an unidentified man had discharged a firearm in their direction while they were riding their ATV’s.

Deputies arrived at the 6900 block of Enlace Road and found a man matching the description later identified as Danny Aguilar, 34.

Authorities saw that Aguilar was holding a handgun in his right hand and they noticed several spent casings.

Aguilar was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Webb County Jail without bond.

