By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY,TX . (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating, Juan Rodriguez, 51.

He has white hair, brown eyes, weighs 280 pounds and is roughly five feet, eight inches.

His last known address is the 1800 block of South Meadow.

If you know of Rodriguez’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 956-415-28-78.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to one-thousand dollars.

