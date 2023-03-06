Shop Local
Married couple killed during weekend car crash in Encinal

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two of the three victims who lost their lives during a horrific car accident near Encinal over the weekend have been identified.

The family of two victims spoke to KGNS News and they are reaching out to the public for help during this difficult time.

Two of the victims were a married couple, Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos.

The families of both women say that Mayra was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, and her wife Alexa was a speech pathologist at Doctors Hospital.

The couple was on their way to San Antonio when they lost their lives.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety initial reports say a Ford Taurus was traveling south on I-35

When the driver lost control of the wheel and went into the grassy median.

With no barriers in place, the Ford then crashed head-on into a Kia Sedan just before 6 a.m.

The third victim has not been identified.

Mayra and Alexa’s family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

