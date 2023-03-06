More than $300K being invested into streets of Pueblo Nuevo

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County will be investing more than $350,000 into the streets of Pueblo Nuevo.

The resolution went through commissioner’s court last week.

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina spoke about the importance of the project saying basic travel was not possible in the area when the weather conditions get rough.

Commissioner Tijerina said that the project is expected to be completed in phases.

