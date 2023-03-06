Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Skipped spring and jumped straight into summer!

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While we are still technically in the winter season, South Texas is already on summer vacation!

On Monday, we started fairly fresh in the mid 60s, but we had a lot of that humid air that we are going to feel in the afternoon.

Expect a high of 91 degrees and lows in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, things will heat up once again into the mid-90s, but overnight the winds will start to pick up and give us a cool breeze overnight.

On Wednesday we’ll be back in the mid to low 90s , but staying below that 95 degree mark.

Now on Thursday we could see some slight chances of rain that will stay with us until Friday which will also drop our temperatures into the 80s.

We will stay in the 80s for the entire weekend, but expect to get back up to the upper 80s on Sunday.

So for now you can put those winter coats and jackets away because you’re not going to need them!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
17-year-old injured in overnight multiple vehicle crash on Laredo Highway
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
One of the largest school districts in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home
UISD confirms threat found written inside middle school bathroom
UISD Police find threat written inside middle school bathroom

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warm, More Humid Weather
Not as warm today
Not as warm today
Red flag warning continues until 9am.
Not as hot today
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Big Sudden Wind Tonight, Sunny & Dry Friday