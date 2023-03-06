Skipped spring and jumped straight into summer!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While we are still technically in the winter season, South Texas is already on summer vacation!

On Monday, we started fairly fresh in the mid 60s, but we had a lot of that humid air that we are going to feel in the afternoon.

Expect a high of 91 degrees and lows in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, things will heat up once again into the mid-90s, but overnight the winds will start to pick up and give us a cool breeze overnight.

On Wednesday we’ll be back in the mid to low 90s , but staying below that 95 degree mark.

Now on Thursday we could see some slight chances of rain that will stay with us until Friday which will also drop our temperatures into the 80s.

We will stay in the 80s for the entire weekend, but expect to get back up to the upper 80s on Sunday.

So for now you can put those winter coats and jackets away because you’re not going to need them!

