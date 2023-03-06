World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Celebrating your 100 birthday is a milestone not reached by many, but that day came for Salomon Abrego Jr. at the end of February, and boy did he celebrate in a way befitting of the hero he is. When asked what he’s looking forward to, it was a simple pleasure.

“I’m looking forward to having a nice hot coffee!” Abrego said.

The crowd at the beautiful downtown Laredo Rialto Hotel shared laughs and love for the 100-year-old War World II veteran. As one of the first Mexican-Americans to graduate from the University of Texas Pharmacy School in 1950, Salomon is considered a legend and an inspiration to his children. His son, David Abrego, sharing stories of how his father inspired him to become a micro-biologist.

“When I was 5 years old, my parents gave me a microscope and it opened up a whole new world for me,” said David. “My Dad built me a laboratory bench in my room, and I would use my Mom’s pressure cooker to make my own experiments. My Mom would say,’ I never know what’s going to be in the refrigerator when I opened that door’.”

It’s the kind of inspiration that for many came from hearing Abrego’s stories as a frontline combat medic fighting in the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. One of these inspired individuals was retired veteran, Jeff Godines, who says he followed in Salomon’s footsteps after hearing his stories.

“When I turned 17, I enlisted and a lot of what he talked to me about stayed with me,” Godines explained. “So I enlisted as a combat medic and I served 30 years and retired in 2016,”

Now, after years of serving others, those Salomon served are making sure his legacy continues. Tomas Izaguirre, owner of the historic downtown rialto Hotel, has named one of their rooms after Salomon as a tribute to the 30 years he worked in the hotel’s pharmacy.

“He’s an American war hero, he has helped people that were sick all his life,” said Izaguirre. “He was a pharmacist for 74 years, so he’s an inspiration to all of us to never give up and to work hard because hard work has its benefits.”

Salomon started as a pharmacist at Central Drug Pharmacy, then becoming Laredo Downtown Pharmacy. It’s the place Salomon retired at the age of 90.

“As you know, the old Sames Moore building used to be the center of Laredo,” Izaguirre explained. “And right across the street from Jarvis Plaza was the old Mercy Hospital so everybody knew this building and he was part of it—he’s part of Laredo history and we’re very proud of him.”

Now, with his name etched in glass on the door that leads to the ‘Salomon Abrego’ room, his message for Laredo is simple:

“I’d like to tell everybody to keep downtown beautiful and prosper because Laredo is gaining popularity all over the country.”

The Rialto Hotel has named many of their forty-six rooms after people who have made significant contributions to Laredo and/or the country. If you’d like to visit the hotel, be prepared to take a step back in time as the hotel is filled with exquisite antiques, which just like Salomon, are treasures to be preserved.

