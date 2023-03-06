Young Lardoan gets his wish of chicken and going to Disney World

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young Laredoan got to live out his dream over the weekend.

Two years ago, JJ was selected by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

JJ’s wish was to visit Disney World but due to the pandemic his trip kept getting postponed.

This week, JJ will be traveling to Florida with his family to enjoy some time at Disney World.

Before his big trip, the 10-year-old got a big send off on Friday evening from his favorite eatery, Chick-fil-A.

Along with the Chik-Fil-A cows and friends, JJ enjoyed a sendoff fit for a Disney Prince.

