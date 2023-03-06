Shop Local
Zapata County Tax Assessor Collector reminding property owners about tax deadline

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Zapata County is advising residents that taxes are due.

Those who didn’t pay their taxes in January still have a chance to do so; however, this will come with an added fee.

Delia Mendoza, the Zapata County Tax Assessor Collector is warning property owners that penalties and interests are adding up month after month.

Mendoza also adds that it’s better to pay taxes before further action is taken.

“If they don’t pay it afterwards, they could have a lawsuit filed for non-payment, and then it’ll go to court and they could lose their property,” said Mendoza.

Penalties and interest will continue to increase by June 30.

If not paid by July, then delinquent attorneys will add an additional 15 percent on top of past interests.

