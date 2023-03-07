60th annual L.I.F.E. Fair deemed a success

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredoans came out in big numbers to support the 60th annual L.I.F.E. Fair.

Last week, students of all ages showcased their animals during the fair that features steer, lambs, goats and pigs.

Organizers say on average 3,000 people showed up each day and on the day of that Tigres del Norte played they had about 7,000.

According to Fernando Ortega the Board President for the LIFE Fair, all of the proceeds from the event go back to our community.

“A lot of that money also goes to scholarships, and we give out scholarships every year,” said Ortega. “We have a lot of funds that were given on behalf of the late Arturo Benavides, they started a scholarship fund under his name and we have another scholarship fund under the Jerome Jordan fund which is another scholarship, so we got some funding coming in, different funds coming in that we are going to be preparing for the school year.

According to County Judge Tano Tijerina, the new fairgrounds should be completed within the next two years if all goes according to plan.

