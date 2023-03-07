Shop Local
Accident reported near Laredo university

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported right next to a Laredo university.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. on Bob Bullock Loop and University Boulevard.

At least one Mustang was seen crashed into the brushy area.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assessing the situation.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

