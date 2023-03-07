Accident reported near Laredo university

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported right next to a Laredo university.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. on Bob Bullock Loop and University Boulevard.

At least one Mustang was seen crashed into the brushy area.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assessing the situation.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

