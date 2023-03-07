Congressman Cuellar comments on violent encounters in Mexico following kidnapping

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said at a press conference that it is up to the Mexican government to accept the United States’ help in reducing the violent encounters happening at the borders.

On Tuesday, March 7, Cuellar and Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino met with reporters via Zoom in D.C. about the meeting between federal agencies and the Laredo delegation. Afterward, members of the media asked both men their thoughts regarding the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

As Congressman Cuellar spoke, both men were seeing the video of the two of the surviving victims returning to the U.S. Representative Cuellar said, “I say this with all due respect. We can help Mexico as far as they want us to help them. There is a lot more that we can do, but it’s up to the Mexican government to allow us to help them as much as we can. I know the U.S. embassy, Ken Salazar, and the federal officials are working with Mexico to bring these 4 Americans back. This hurts all the good work of the city of Laredo, from the Abrazo ceremony to the binational work.”

Rep. Cuellar said due to the Matamoros incident, they believe it will have an impact on legislators regarding the bills they are looking to introduce or pass due to the surging violence along the border.

