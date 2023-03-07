Cooler Airmass Passing to Our North

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A polar airmass has reached as far south as Oklahoma. A subtropical airmass occupies a deep layer of the atmosphere, and extends from Mexico north into most of Texas. This will guide the polar airmass mostly east/southeastward to our north for most of this week. We will be in the subtropical air, characterized by a shallow layer of gulf humidity with patchy low clouds each morning. Drier air above will stir in, mixing low cloud away each afternoon with 90F warmth.

