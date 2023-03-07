Shop Local
Cooler Airmass Passing to Our North

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A polar airmass has reached as far south as Oklahoma. A subtropical airmass occupies a deep layer of the atmosphere, and extends from Mexico north into most of Texas. This will guide the polar airmass mostly east/southeastward to our north for most of this week. We will be in the subtropical air, characterized by a shallow layer of gulf humidity with patchy low clouds each morning. Drier air above will stir in, mixing low cloud away each afternoon with 90F warmth.

Multiple vehicle accident ends with three deaths in La Salle County
Overnight multiple vehicle crash leaves teenager in critical condition.
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Skipped spring and jumped straight into summer!
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warm, More Humid Weather
Not as warm today
Red flag warning continues until 9am.
Not as hot today