Laredo Film Society to host annual Awards Watch Party on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Academy Awards are this weekend, and if you’re looking for a place to view them with friends, and maybe have a chance to win a little something, you can head over to the Alamo Drafthouse.

KGNS Senior Technical Director and film buff Kristina Soliz talked about the red carpet event that will take place on Sunday, March 12 at Alamo Drafthouse Laredo at 6 p.m. and the actual watch party that will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

