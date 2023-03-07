Laredo Fire Department holding class recruitment this week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It won’t be your typical 9 to 5 job, but the Laredo Fire Department is looking for new cadets to join the team.

The department is holding class recruitment. All over Laredo, information sessions are going on throughout the week (March 6-10) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for those interested in becoming a firefighter. It’s all in preparation for application registration next week, March 15-17.

The Laredo Fire Department stated becoming a firefighter is no easy task. It requires hard work, long hours of training, dedication, and a sincere desire to help others. Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the department said, ”Being a firefighter is a job of serving. You will be a servant to the community. That’s what your career is going to entail and you need to like to help people, first of all, and understand the number of things that you’re going to see and the scope of your practice.”

Information sessions on Tuesday, March 7 will be at Marcos Aranda Recreation Center. On Wednesday, March 8 the information session will be at Cigarroa Recreation Center. The information session for Thursday, March 9 will be at Haynes Recreation Center. The last information session will be on Friday, March 10 at Hillside Recreation Center.

The application will be live next week here and the day of the test will be Thursday, May 4 which is also International Firefighters’ Day.

