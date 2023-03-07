Laredo Police identify man accused of killing woman and daughter

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has confirmed the identities of the two women that were found dead in a south Laredo apartment Monday morning along with the person accused in the crime.

The incident happened on Mar. 6, 2023 at around 11:30 a.m. when Laredo Police officers responded to a call at an apartment building located at Lomas Del Sur and S. New York Avenue.

The caller told police that he was trying to get in touch with his two family members but they were not answering the phone.

Officers arrived at the scene, entered an upstairs apartment, and discovered the bodies of the two victims.

Investigators with the Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit arrived and took over the investigation.

The Webb County Medical Examiner arrived and confirmed that both victims had visible signs of foul play, and the scene was identified as a homicide.

The victims were identified as a mother and daughter, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.

After a thorough investigation, Laredo Police identified Rene Mendez, 39 as the person of interest.

Laredo Police issued a lookout for Mendez and his grey Jeep Liberty that he was reportedly driving.

At around 1:30 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a man that had overdosed at a motel at 5310 San Bernardo.

Officers arrived at the scene, and identified the man as Rene Mendez, the person of interest in the double homicide.

Mendez was taken to a Laredo hospital in critical condition.

The case was presented to the Webb County District Attorney who believed there was enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant to charge Mendez with two counts of murder.

Mendez remains in critical condition under police custody.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.