Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a theft case.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the case was reported on Jan. 12 at the 8300 block of San Lorenzo Dr.
Laredo Police posted a picture of the man wearing a camouflage hat and a blue t-shirt.
If you have any information regarding the man’s identity you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
They ask that you reference #23-0069 when submitting your tips.
All calls will remain anonymous.
