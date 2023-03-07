Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a theft case.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the case was reported on Jan. 12 at the 8300 block of San Lorenzo Dr.

Laredo Police posted a picture of the man wearing a camouflage hat and a blue t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

They ask that you reference #23-0069 when submitting your tips.

All calls will remain anonymous.

