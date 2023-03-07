LISD screening heart health of student athletes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Student-athletes with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) got the chance to make sure they can participate safely thanks to a procedure they got access to this week.

High school players were offered electrocardiogram (EKG) screenings. It’s a common and painless test used to check for heart problems and monitor the heart’s health. What makes this special is that it’s often done at a healthcare provider’s office or a clinic.

It’s particularly important given the health issues that have come up recently for athletes that have caught national attention. Paula Garcia, the athletic trainer at Cigarroa High School said, ”That’s why this is such a wonderful thing. Our school district bought the machines. We’re able to provide this to the kids for free. It’s just like an extra screening. It’s not mandated by UIL (University Interscholastic League), so it’s just something extra that we do for our kids. We never want to have a kid fall out and have a major heart issue or problem. It’s just like a preventative thing that our kids will benefit from and also the parents feel at ease that their kids were checked and everything came out okay.”

Screenings for middle school athletes will be held next week.

