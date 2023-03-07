Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LISD screening heart health of student athletes

LISD screening heart health of student athletes
LISD screening heart health of student athletes(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Student-athletes with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) got the chance to make sure they can participate safely thanks to a procedure they got access to this week.

High school players were offered electrocardiogram (EKG) screenings. It’s a common and painless test used to check for heart problems and monitor the heart’s health. What makes this special is that it’s often done at a healthcare provider’s office or a clinic.

It’s particularly important given the health issues that have come up recently for athletes that have caught national attention. Paula Garcia, the athletic trainer at Cigarroa High School said, ”That’s why this is such a wonderful thing. Our school district bought the machines. We’re able to provide this to the kids for free. It’s just like an extra screening. It’s not mandated by UIL (University Interscholastic League), so it’s just something extra that we do for our kids. We never want to have a kid fall out and have a major heart issue or problem. It’s just like a preventative thing that our kids will benefit from and also the parents feel at ease that their kids were checked and everything came out okay.”

Screenings for middle school athletes will be held next week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Rene Mendez
Laredo Police identify man accused of killing woman and daughter
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department holding class recruitment this week
Laredo Fire Department holding class recruitment this week
Congressman Cuellar comments on violent encounters in Mexico following kidnapping
Congressman Cuellar comments on violent encounters in Mexico following kidnapping
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar comments on violent encounters in Mexico following kidnapping
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft