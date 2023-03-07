Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LPD to increase police presence during spring break

Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Spring Break less than a week away, Laredo Police are gearing up to increase their presence on the city streets.

Funded by TxDot’s Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant, officers will be looking out for any drivers who get behind the wheel while they are under the influence.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department, every 20 minutes someone is injured or killed as a result of a driver under the influence in the State of Texas.

Baeza believes that this is something that can be prevented with the community’s help.

“If you’re all going to have a gathering make sure that nobody who’s leaving your gathering is intoxicated, before they get behind the wheel of an automobile,” said Baeza. “If you’re going to consume alcohol and that’s in the plan for the evening, make sure that you assign a designated driver.”

The operation will run until Mar. 19.

According to Baeza, so far this year 60 people have been arrested for DUI.

If you are charged with a DWI, you could lose your license, and face a fine of up to $10,000

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

Latest News

Laredo Film Society to hold Oscars viewing party
Laredo Film Society to host annual Awards Watch Party on Sunday
Laredo Police identify man accused of killing woman and daughter
Laredo Police identify man accused of killing woman and daughter
Accident reported near Laredo university
Accident reported near Laredo university
Accident reported near Laredo university