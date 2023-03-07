LPD to increase police presence during spring break

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Spring Break less than a week away, Laredo Police are gearing up to increase their presence on the city streets.

Funded by TxDot’s Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant, officers will be looking out for any drivers who get behind the wheel while they are under the influence.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department, every 20 minutes someone is injured or killed as a result of a driver under the influence in the State of Texas.

Baeza believes that this is something that can be prevented with the community’s help.

“If you’re all going to have a gathering make sure that nobody who’s leaving your gathering is intoxicated, before they get behind the wheel of an automobile,” said Baeza. “If you’re going to consume alcohol and that’s in the plan for the evening, make sure that you assign a designated driver.”

The operation will run until Mar. 19.

According to Baeza, so far this year 60 people have been arrested for DUI.

If you are charged with a DWI, you could lose your license, and face a fine of up to $10,000

