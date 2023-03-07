Mile One to hold International Women’s Day Celebration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization in Laredo is looking to celebrate the success businesswomen in our community in honor of International Women’s Day.

Mile One is an organization that helps fellow entrepreneurs launch a business, assessments, and mentoring.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Mile One will be celebrating successful female entrepreneurs from the Laredo community to share their stories and journey so far.

Some of the speakers include Dr. Georgette Rangel, a business owner of Honey and Angelica Granados of Stepping Stones Childcare & Learning Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, Mar. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1312 Houston Street.

