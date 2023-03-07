Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mile One to hold International Women’s Day Celebration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization in Laredo is looking to celebrate the success businesswomen in our community in honor of International Women’s Day.

Mile One is an organization that helps fellow entrepreneurs launch a business, assessments, and mentoring.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Mile One will be celebrating successful female entrepreneurs from the Laredo community to share their stories and journey so far.

Some of the speakers include Dr. Georgette Rangel, a business owner of Honey and Angelica Granados of Stepping Stones Childcare & Learning Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, Mar. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1312 Houston Street.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

Latest News

Mile One to hold International Women's Day Celebration
Mile One to hold International Women's Day Celebration
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
Laredo Police charge man accused in double homicide case
Laredo Police identify man accused of killing woman and daughter
LPD to increase police presence during spring break
LPD to increase police presence during spring break