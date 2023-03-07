SCAN advising parents to keep an eye on teens during spring break

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo students will be off school for Spring Break next week, but parents are being advised to make sure teens stay safe if they choose to celebrate.

The Laredo Police Department will be out in full force over during the Spring Break week looking for people driving under the influence and they are advising people under the age of 21 that have any alcohol on them can get them arrested.

Parents are also being warned about the legal consequences of providing alcohol to minors, especially under the mistaken idea that it would be okay if they drink under their supervision.

Veronica Jimenez with SCAN say this is risky, not just for the kids but for any adults that might be involved.

“To recommend the parents not furnish alcohol to minors because it is against the law and may times kids get a hold of alcohol through adults so, we want to make sure that we make awareness of this because a lot of people don’t know that they can get into trouble,” said Jimenez.

One of their other concerns is when teenagers get together and drink alcohol at parties or social settings, there is also the possibility of drugs getting involved.

