UISD substitutes take part in Crisis Prevention Intervention training

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Substitute teachers at United ISD got a chance to learn how to properly de-escalate a situation as part of their orientation training.

On Tuesday morning, roughly 150 substitute teachers took part in the Crisis Prevention Intervention Training, also known as CPI.

According to the district, every new employee or substitute will undergo the training which helps them in the special education units.

CPI Trainer Hugo Banda said the training focuses on proper verbal de-escalation techniques as well as what to do during a worst-case scenario.

“Mainly the morning we emphasize a lot on working on those verbal skills while in the afternoon we focus a little more on the should be as a last resort for us to intervene ya know physically in any way. We provide those safe full nonharmful techniques that will help the students alleviate those behavioral problems.”

Once the teachers complete the course, they will receive a CPI Certification Card Letting the district know they completed the training.

UISD currently has 894 substitute teachers employed in the district.

