Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

What you need to know to file your taxes for free

The filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - While 70% of Americans qualify to file their federal income taxes for free, just 3.1% did so in 2021, according to a new report from NerdWallet.

NerdWallet Data Analyst Elizabeth Renter said that translates to more than one hundred million Americans, many of whom were likely unaware of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Free File service, paying to file their taxes when they didn’t have to.

Some also may have trouble accessing the program, Renter said, as Google searches for free tax filing may lead to a software providers website instead of the IRS.

“The difference between that and some software providers is while they may have a free version of their software, you’ll be offered upgrades along the way,” Renter explained. “You may be convinced that you need audit protection. You may be convinced you need to pay more for help on it. The Free File Alliance software will not do that.”

To qualify for Free File, your adjusted gross income must be less than $73,000. The IRS changes income qualifications every year.

Here’s how to access the Free File service:

  • Go to IRS.gov/freefile
  • Click on “Use Free Guided Tax Preparation”
  • The site will guide you through choosing a provider

The process will point you to a provider that is a part of the Free File Alliance, which ensures you will not pay to file your taxes as long as you qualify.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

Latest News

Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool...
Fed chair testifies before Senate amid recession fears
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say
Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
'It's great working together': Twins sisters make history in shipping industry
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business