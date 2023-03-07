Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Married couple from Laredo and man from Mission killed in accident near Encinal
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
LPD to increase police presence during spring break
A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot...
‘Help us’ carved into snow after winter storm buries California residents
A neighbor of Joe Mixon's says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing “NERF...
Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says