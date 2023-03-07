Shop Local
Zapata County Fair kicks off a week of festivities

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ZAPATA, Tx. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Trail Ride Sunday morning kicked off a week of festivities at the Zapata County Fair.

Known as the biggest little town fair in Texas, the Zapata fair allows kids to showcase animals they’ve raised and compete in several different events.

Rides and attractions are set to open to the public on Thursday, Mar. 9.

Raphael Garcia, this year’s president of the fair said this year’s entertainment includes, Andy Bustamante, Profugos, Los Impostores and then Solido.

On Saturday there will be four additional bands a group from Zapata by the name of Constante, we also have Las Fenix coming in and Los Profugos on Saturday and Bobby Pulido.

