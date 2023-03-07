Zapata County prepares for possible drought with new equipment

ZAPATA, TX . (KGNS) - Zapata County is preparing for the possibility of any potential drought conditions.

County officials are trying to make sure its residents are not left without water.

A new auxiliary pump will make it possible to pump water when levels get low.

Zapata County Commissioners got the green light for a grant that will be used to receive new equipment.

This will make it possible to reach the water in Falcon Lake even if the shore recedes due to low water levels.

Engineer Manuel Gonzalez said Zapata residents depend on Falcon Lake since it is their only source of water.

A new tool was needed to get water to Zapata Residents.

“When Falcon Lake recedes, the mud that’s left to where the river recedes to, it’s very difficult to the pump to the edge of the river,” said Gonzalez. “So, there is water in the river, we just can’t get to it. So these funds will help provide equipment to get to the edge of the river and be able to pump in those low water conditions.”

According to Gonzalez, Falcon Lake provides an average of three million gallons of water per day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.