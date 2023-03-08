Brush fire on Mexican jumps to U.S. near El Cenizo

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire official from Rio Bravo, Texas said fire crews were called out to a brush fire near El Cenizo, Texas this afternoon.

According to Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez, the brush fire inside Rancho Blanco started on the Mexican side and jumped to the U.S. side. Gonzalez said that crews received the call on Tuesday, March 7 around 2:20 p.m.

They were able to put out the flames around 4:45 p.m. Gonzalez said the fire on the Mexican side is still burning and traveling northwest along the river.

We’ll keep you updated on further developments.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.