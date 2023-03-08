Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Brush fire on Mexican jumps to U.S. near El Cenizo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire official from Rio Bravo, Texas said fire crews were called out to a brush fire near El Cenizo, Texas this afternoon.

According to Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez, the brush fire inside Rancho Blanco started on the Mexican side and jumped to the U.S. side. Gonzalez said that crews received the call on Tuesday, March 7 around 2:20 p.m.

They were able to put out the flames around 4:45 p.m. Gonzalez said the fire on the Mexican side is still burning and traveling northwest along the river.

We’ll keep you updated on further developments.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83

Latest News

KGNS to recognize empowering women on Women’s History Month
KGNS to recognize empowering women on Women’s History Month
Brush fire on Mexican jumps to U.S. near El Cenizo
Brush fire on Mexican jumps to U.S. near El Cenizo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm, Slight Shower Chance Friday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast