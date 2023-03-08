Celebrate all women on International Women’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday, Mar. 8 is a day to celebrate the achievements of women and support action against gender inequality.

It’s International Women’s Day.

You can mark the day by taking part in a march for women’s equal rights, or participate in a related fundraiser, festival, lecture, or seminar

In case you can’t do any of that, you can celebrate it just by letting the special women in your life know how much you appreciate their hard work.

You shouldn’t need a day to let them know, but a reminder never hurts.

If you need an extra incentive this month is also “National Women’s History Month.”

