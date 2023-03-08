Four female trailblazers recognized on International Women’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo celebrated the social, economic, and political achievements of women Wednesday morning.

Many gathered at the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo to celebrate female equality and shed light on the achievements of four female trailblazers that have made a difference in our community.

The city celebrated, former District Judge Elma Salinas Ender, the first female Laredo Mayor Betty Flores, Sister Rosemary Welsh, and Barbara Kazen.

Despite all of the accomplishments that so many women have achieved, Judge Becky Palomo believes more barriers can be broken.

“I think that our struggles continue. We need to continue working to bring attention to the inequalities in certain areas, in certain industries, even in the board rooms. We continue to need more women on benches, we need more women in legislature, we need more women in the board room making decisions and contributing to the conversation,” said Palomo.

Palomo encourages young women to aspire for greatness and to not be afraid to take on any challenges in the workforce.

